A 5.5 magnitude earthquake hit the island of New Guineain southern Papua New Guinea, without authorities initially reporting damage or casualties.

The earthquake was recorded at 6:10 p.m. (07:10 GMT) and was located 10 kilometers deep, according to preliminary data from the United States Geological Survey (USGS), which collects seismic activity around the world.

The earthquake had its epicenter 100 kilometers southeast of the city of Ppondetta and 163 kilometers east of Port Moresby.

Papua New Guinea sits on the Pacific Ring of Firean area of ​​great seismic and volcanic activity that is shaken each year by about 7,000 earthquakes, most of them moderate.

According to the USGS, 90% of the earthquakes that occur in the world occur in the Pacific Ring of Fire.

Flights canceled and evacuations planned due to eruption

The authorities of Papua New Guinea canceled flights this Tuesday and planned evacuations on the island of New Britainin the northeast of the country, due to the activity of the Ulawun volcano that erupted the day before.

In a statement, the airline Air Nuigini reported the cancellation of all flights at Hoskins Airport in New Britain due to the ash fall, which has caused the closure of the airfield until normality returns.

“Volcanic ash presents a significant risk to aircraft and safety is always of great importance to our operations,” the airline said.

Emergency services indicated that they are preparing evacuations around the volcano in case activity increases, state television NBC News PNG reported.

The volcanic activity of Ulawun, 2,334 meters high, continues this Tuesday after erupting on Monday afternoon and ash continues to fall on the Catholic Mission of Ulamona, located in the vicinity of the volcano, according to the Department of Disaster Management Natural.

Ulawun is classified by experts as a high-risk volcano due to its frequent activity and the possibility of its structure collapsing due to a strong explosion.

A series of eruptions in June 2019, whose column of smoke reached 15 kilometers in height, forced the authorities to evacuate about 5,000 people from the towns settled near the slope of the volcano.

