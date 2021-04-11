An aftershock earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale today jolted Malang, East Java, Indonesia.

The official news agency Antara said that the earthquake occurred at 0654 local time (1154 GMT on Saturday), and comes after the earthquake that struck the area yesterday, killing at least 6 people and damaging a number of buildings.

Indonesia’s Meteorology, Geophysical and Climatic Research Authority stated that it was unlikely that a tsunami would occur due to the earthquake.

There were no reports of casualties or material damage due to the earthquake.