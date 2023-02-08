5.4 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Taiwan on Wednesday

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Taipei, a city in Taiwan, stands out for its university quality in scientific, technological, economic and historical learning.
So far no casualties have been reported.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
A 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Hualien County in eastern Taiwan today, with no casualties reported so far. The epicenter of the first tremor was located 67.4 kilometers northeast of the Hualien coast.
According to the seismological department of the island’s Central Meteorological Office, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 31.6 kilometers at 18:49 local time on Wednesday (10:49 GMT).
The tremor was felt in most of the east coast of Taiwanbeing Hualien and Changhua the localities where it was felt with greater intensity.
So far no human or material damage has been reported. Taiwan sits at the junction of the Philippine and Eurasian plates, so earthquakes are frequent on the island.
EFE
