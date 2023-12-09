A 5.4 magnitude tremor was recorded around 9:27 am (local time) in the United States Virgin Islands, as reported on the morning of this Saturday, December 9, by the Colombian Geological Service (SGC).

The epicenter of the earthquake was Cruz Bay, the main city of the island of Saint John, and the depth was shallow, less than 30 kilometers. The latitude was 18.89 and the longitude was recorded at -64.37.

According to information from international media, the earthquake was felt in several towns on the island and also in Puerto Rico. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center indicated that, so far, there is no risk of a tsunami.

What to do in an earthquake?

When faced with an earthquake, it is essential to remain calm. The National Unit for Disaster Risk Management recommends taking protective measures such as, for example, be located near columns, under a desk or in areas marked as safe, as long as it is in an earthquake-resistant construction.

If you are in an informal building, the indication is to try to leave immediately, trying to identify the dangers during the evacuation and avoiding the use of elevators.

It is also necessary to prepare your home for an earthquake.

Placing yourself under the door frame is not a safe action, according to the UNGRD, as the structure can break and collapse. On the other hand, when being on the street it is advisable to observe the surroundings and look for a safe place, where there are no poles, power cables or facades from which bricks or other elements could be ejected that could put your safety at risk.

