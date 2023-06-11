The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said that a 5.4-magnitude earthquake hit Tomini Bay in Bon Bolango in the Indonesian province of Gorontalo on Sunday morning.

“By looking at the epicenter, the quake is of medium type,” said the agency’s head of the agency’s earthquake and tsunami center, Dariano, Sunday, according to the Indonesian news agency Antara News today.

The earthquake was felt in the city of “Gorontalo” in the province of “Gorontalo”. As of Sunday morning, there were no reports of damage caused by the quake. The earthquake did not cause a potential tsunami.

It is noteworthy that Indonesia is located in the “Ring of Fire” in the Pacific Ocean, which frequent earthquakes. An earthquake and tsunami in 2004 killed 226,000 people in 13 countries, including more than 120,000 in Indonesia.