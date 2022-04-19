In the northeast of Japan, seismologists recorded an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3. About it reported meteorological office of the country on Tuesday, April 19.

Tremors were recorded in the Nakadori area in Fukushima Prefecture. The source lay at a depth of about 90 km, writes “Moscow 24”.

In turn, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reports that the magnitude of the earthquake reached 5.7, and its source lay at a depth of 106 km.

There were no reports of casualties. There were also no reports of emergency situations at nuclear facilities, including the Tokai-2 and Fukushima-1 nuclear power plants. aif.ru. The threat of a tsunami was also not announced.

Prior to this, an earthquake off the coast of Japan was recorded on April 13. As clarifies RT, the magnitude was 5.5. The epicenter of the earthquake was located 144 km northwest of the city of Naha in the area of ​​the Ryukyu Islands.