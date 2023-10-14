A magnitude 5.3 earthquake shook the eastern county of Hualien in Taiwan today, the territory’s National Meteorological Center reported.

The earthquake was recorded at 3:53 pm local time on Tuesday (7.53 GMT) and had its epicenter in the sea, at a depth of 7.2 kilometers and about 70 kilometers east of Hualien, the agency detailed, cited by the island news agency CNA.

For now No casualties or significant material damage have been reported.according to the aforementioned media.

In addition to Hualien, the tremor was felt in the municipalities of Yilan, Nantou and Nievo Taipei, among others.

According to the system used by the island authorities, A magnitude 5 earthquake is considered “moderate” and can cause minor damage in poorly constructed or very old buildings, but it does not usually cause fatalities.

Taiwan sits at the confluence of the Philippine and Eurasian plates, so earthquakes are frequent on the island.

EFE

Also read: