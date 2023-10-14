You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Eastern Hualien County, Taiwan.
Eastern Hualien County, Taiwan.
The epicenter was eastern Hualien county, the National Meteorological Center reported.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
E F
A magnitude 5.3 earthquake shook the eastern county of Hualien in Taiwan today, the territory’s National Meteorological Center reported.
The earthquake was recorded at 3:53 pm local time on Tuesday (7.53 GMT) and had its epicenter in the sea, at a depth of 7.2 kilometers and about 70 kilometers east of Hualien, the agency detailed, cited by the island news agency CNA.
For now No casualties or significant material damage have been reported.according to the aforementioned media.
In addition to Hualien, the tremor was felt in the municipalities of Yilan, Nantou and Nievo Taipei, among others.
According to the system used by the island authorities, A magnitude 5 earthquake is considered “moderate” and can cause minor damage in poorly constructed or very old buildings, but it does not usually cause fatalities.
Taiwan sits at the confluence of the Philippine and Eurasian plates, so earthquakes are frequent on the island.
EFE
Also read:
E F
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#magnitude #earthquake #shook #Taiwan #casualties #damage #reported