Saturday, June 17, 2023
5.3 magnitude earthquake shakes southern Panama tonight

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 17, 2023
in World
5.3 magnitude earthquake shakes southern Panama tonight


He showed up around 11:58 p.m. local time.

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake was recorded tonight south of Panama at around 11:58 pm local time.

According to preliminary information, it was shallow, less than 30 kilometers, indicated the United States Geological Survey.

More information on damage or victims is expected after the telluric movement.

News in development…

