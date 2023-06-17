5.3 magnitude earthquake shakes southern Panama tonight

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
earthquake in panama
earthquake in panama
He showed up around 11:58 p.m. local time.
A magnitude 5.3 earthquake was recorded tonight south of Panama at around 11:58 pm local time.
According to preliminary information, it was shallow, less than 30 kilometers, indicated the United States Geological Survey.
More information on damage or victims is expected after the telluric movement.
News in development…
