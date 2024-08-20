An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale struck several areas of Pakistan and Kashmir early this morning, with no reports of casualties or material damage.

The National Earthquake Monitoring Centre in Islamabad said the epicenter of the quake was 20 kilometers deep in the Sopore area of ​​Kashmir and was felt by residents in many parts of Pakistan, including the capital Islamabad, some areas of Punjab province in the east, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the northwest of the country on the border with Afghanistan.

Residents of the areas hit by the earthquake left their homes and went out into the streets in anticipation of a devastating aftershock.