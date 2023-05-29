A limo of 5.22 meters with a small 2 liters under the hood. It’s just possible in 2023.

Often we talk about big engines about very powerful engines. But that does not necessarily have to be the case. If you have a huge limousine, a big, relaxed engine with super many cylinders is a treat for the senses. Power is then of secondary importance, actually.

There is more peace and you feel the engine doing its job relaxed. Yes, an electric motor is even quieter, but that’s the same as with a watch. An Apple Watch is better than an Audemars Piguet, but people collect the latter and the former is disposable.

Anyway, a much too long intro for an even longer car! This is the updated Cadillac CT6. A car that we once had in the Netherlands. In fact, Wouter was able to scrub with it and was quite impressed at the time.

The car is currently no longer available in the Netherlands, but it is still available in other markets, such as China. And as so often it is a car that is here in the Netherlands must be sold.

5.22 meters long (but you guessed that)

The CT6 is on a rear-wheel drive platform and is therefore in the front @jaapiyo completely premium. In the pictures it looks like a pretty normal sedan, but the device is really huge.

The length is 5.22 meters, the height is 1.47 meters, the width is 1.89 meters and the wheelbase is no less than 3.11 meters! Just for reference, the new BMW 5 Series is 5.07 meters and we thought that was too long. The CT6 is really a class bigger.

You expect a huge V8 or at least a nice six-cylinder. But no, there is a tiny 2.0 four-cylinder. In this case, the engine produces a modest 233 hp. This of course has a turbo to provide sufficient power.

As everyone knows, the powerband on a small engine with few cylinders is quite small, so there’s a ten-speed automatic to make sure the engine is in the right rev range every time.

Renewed Cadillac CT6 Reasonably priced

Just like in the Netherlands, people in China are more fond of gadgets, appearance and equipment than wealth (in both cases due to government interventions). Items such as a 33-inch touchscreen, super cruise, Magnetic Ride Control and the like are all present, depending on which version you choose, of course.

You have the entry-level model for 47,500 euros and the most expensive will cost you 62,000 euros (converted, of course). Of course there will be a hefty tax in the Netherlands, but still.

We know that Cadillac is as popular as the yellow Livestrong bands at the moment, but come on guys, this should really score in Europe, right? Nice and spacious, lots of tech on board and a modest engine.

What else do you want? Oh, a crossover? They also revealed it today. They call it the Cadillac GT4, it’s just another General Motors crossover and here are the pictures of it:

And check out some below @wouter of the Cadillac CT6 find:

