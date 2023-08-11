Home page World

From: Anna Lena Kiegerl

Split

23 injured in earthquake in Turkey: Another earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 hit the south of the country. Health Minister Koca gives an update on the situation.

Frankfurt – The pictures from the Türkiye and from Syria shocked the whole world when the countries shaken by a devastating earthquake in February this year become. Thousands of people died and much of the infrastructure was destroyed. In total, more than 50,000 people lose their lives and more than 300,000 houses are uninhabitable. The people are still suffering the consequences today. Almost half a year after the catastrophe, southern Turkey is hit again by an earthquake. 23 people are injured.

Turkey was hit by violent earthquakes in February. The clean-up work continues. © dpa/Bradley Secker

Turkish Health Minister Koca: 23 citizens injured

According to the Turkish government, the epicenter of the earthquake was in the municipality of Yesilyurt. This is in the province of Malatya, which was badly hit by the earthquake on February 6th. At that time, around 2,300 people died in this province alone. The current quake had a magnitude of 5.2, according to the Kandill earthquake station on Twitter.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted about the earthquake. Accordingly, 23 citizens were injured, a total of 21 ambulances were used. The injuries were mainly caused by falls or jumps from a height.

Malatya province hit again by earthquake – 5.2 magnitude tremor

Loud German Red Cross An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 to 6.0 causes minor to serious damage, depending on the building. In February there were two earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6. Heavy earthquakes are also expected in other places in Turkey in the future. The area around Istanbul could experience a similarly severe earthquake within the next decade threaten. (dpa/Anna-Lena Kiegerl)