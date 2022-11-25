The economic activity from Mexico increase on a year-on-year basis last September with a 5.2 percentmainly due to agriculture, according to original figures from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

The Inegi reported that the increase in real terms of the Global Indicator of Economic Activity (IGAE), it comes as a consequence of the annual increases in the primary sector made up of fishing, agriculture and livestock; of 8.6 percent.

The increase of the tertiary sector of 5.6 percent, made up of commerce, tourism, transport, etc. And an increase of 3.9 percent, in the secondary sector made up of industry, manufacturing and production.

IGAE is a preliminary indicator of different sectors that shows the direction that the mexican economy will have in the short term.

Had a increase monthly growth of 0.7 percent, according to seasonally adjusted figures, without circumstantial and calendar factors, which implies its third consecutive monthly growth.

The primary sector advanced 0.5 percent, tertiary 1 percent, while industry fell 0.2 percent in relation to the previous month.