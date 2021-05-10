D.he Hamburger SV kept the minimal chance of returning to the Bundesliga in his first game under interim coach Horst Hrubesch. The North Germans won their home game against 1. FC Nürnberg 5: 2 (3: 1) on Monday evening and advanced with 55 points past Fortuna Düsseldorf to fourth place in the second division. The table runner-up Holstein Kiel, who recently won his catch-up game against Hannover 96 1-0, is four points away, but has one more game to play than their rivals. Greuther Fürth on the relegation place is three points ahead of the Hamburgers, but could still be intercepted by them in the remaining two games.

The HSV leadership fell through an own goal by Asger Sörensen, who deflected a shot from HSV attacker Robin Meißner (30th minute). The other goals from Hamburg were scored by Bakery Jatta (36th), Simon Terodde (45th + 2, 80th / foul penalty) and Sonny Kittel (76th). Erik Shuranov (41st) and Linus Rosenlöcher (89th) were successful for Nuremberg. After seven games without a defeat, Nuremberg suffered their first bankruptcy since March 7th.

For Hamburg it was the end of a dry spell of five games without a win. This slump in the crucial phase of the season had cost coach Daniel Thioune the job. Under Hrubesch, after an initial reluctance, the hosts played more committed and more powerful. The 70-year-old coach, who is returning to his role as a junior manager at the end of the season, had only two problems resolved in the first week of training: releasing the brakes in his head and having fun. That seems to have succeeded the former HSV striker. In the days before, his impression was that the professionals had become “a little looser and freer”.

With double points in the anniversary game

Unlike his predecessor, Hrubesch had a dual leadership. He called the 21-year-old Meisser into the starting line-up for the first time. “I really wanted to play with two strikers,” said Hrubesch, explaining the measure. At Thioune, Meißner was only substituted on for a few minutes in seven games. As half the goalscorer on the first goal, Meißner also put on the second goal. He also catapulted the ball to the crossbar in the second half (62nd). His use was a clear revival of the HSV offensive.

In its 100th second division game, however, the HSV only gradually gained security and self-confidence. Nuremberg had more of the game in the first 25 minutes and had better chances. HSV goalkeeper Sven Ulreich thwarted the guests’ lead when he parried a long-range shot from Johannes Geis worth seeing (10th). With the leadership, the hosts became more courageous. Suddenly the combination game worked. The goal against Nuremberg only briefly interrupted the self-confident phase of the hosts. Unlike usual, there was no doubt about the HSV victory.

Kiel also wins against Hanover

Holstein Kiel had previously made the hoped-for jump to second place. In the first of two catch-up games, the Kiel team prevailed 1-0 (1-0) against Hannover 96 and pushed the previous second Greuther Fürth (58) to the relegation rank with 59 points. Two game days before the end of the season, HSV moved up to three points against Fürth.

Three days after the glamorous 4-0 win over FC St. Pauli, the home side found it surprisingly difficult in the 50th championship duel with Lower Saxony. The guests, who sometimes acted with a five-man defensive chain, consistently disrupted the build-up game and thus prevented the dreaded Kiel combination football. It took until just before half-time before the completely free-standing Bartels scored his ninth goal of the season after Fabian Reese’s measured cross.

Even after the change, the Kielers, to whom the opening goal did not give a tailwind, could not boast as they did last. Hanover even took the initiative, but was still barely able to earn clear opportunities for a bullet. So it stayed exciting in the moderate game thanks to the tight score. Finn Porath (89th) missed the decision, but in the end Kiel cheered, which survived the seven-minute stoppage time with luck and skill.