FSV Mainz 05 starts the new year with a new goalkeeper, a transition coach and a completely different line-up and shows the best first half of the season. But then Bayern still turn up.

M.ith a show of strength, the title collectors of FC Munich masterfully averted a bad start into the new year against relegation candidate FSV Mainz 05. Coach Hansi Flick was only cursing on the sidelines at 5: 2 (0: 2) on Sunday evening, before he after the goals of Joshua Kimmich (50th minute), Leroy Sané (56th), Niklas Süle (70th) and the twice successful world footballer Robert Lewandowski (76./Fouelelfmeter/83.) was able to celebrate a great Munich catch-up. The defensively vulnerable Bayern, who had to keep goalkeeper Manuel Neuer in the game with parades, sat back at the top of the table, two points ahead of RB Leipzig.

Inspired by the big back of a chair on the management level and well adjusted by the temporary coach Jan Siewert, the penultimate from Mainz, who appeared for a long time, stood before a bang until shortly after the break. The biting, grippy and determined guests initially rewarded themselves with goals from Jonathan Burkardt (32nd minute) and Alexander Hack (44th) for a strong performance in the Allianz Arena. Captain Danny Latza even had the 3-0 lead in the 48th minute. But world goalkeeper Neuer parried his shot with a great reflex.

It was a key moment, then Bayern turned the game – and Mainz went under in the great pressure of Munich. U21 national goalkeeper Finn Dahmen represented the injured Robin Zentner (back problems) in goal for a long time in his Bundesliga debut. Later he was powerless against all goals.