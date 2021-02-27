A.n the day after his 18th birthday, Jamal Musiala sprinted with small steps towards a colorful plastic hat. In front of him ran Leroy Sané, behind him Robert Lewandowski. They tripped warm for the Bundesliga game against 1. FC Köln. And when you saw Musiala, the skinny boy with the number 42 on his shirt, in the FC Bayern arena among the stars of FC Bayern, it was revealed once again that in a few months he will be a not insignificant part of the most successful soccer team in the world become.

Much has been written and spoken about Musiala during the week. It started when he jumped in on Tuesday in the 4-1 victory in the Champions League against Lazio Rome in the Thomas Müller position and demonstrated his extraordinary ball and shooting technique on his goal to make it 2-0. And that increased again when he announced on Wednesday that he would like to play for the German national team in the future.

He could also have played for England, where he lived with his family for many years and was trained as a football player. “In the end, I just listened to my feelings,” said Musiala in a “sports show” interview. And Hansi Flick, his coach in Munich, probably spoke for his former colleagues at the DFB when he said afterwards: “A good decision for German football.”

It wasn’t a bad decision that Flick put Musiala back on from the start on Saturday, despite Thomas Müller’s squad comeback, who has recovered from his Covid 19 infection. As always, he was diligent without and careful with the ball. But others were responsible for the 5-1 victory. The goal scorers Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting (18th minute), Robert Lewandowski (34th and 65th) and Serge Gnabry (82nd and 86th), of course. The three-time preparer Leon Goretzka. But also substitute Thomas Müller, who came into play in the 64th minute and immediately made it 3-1 when Cologne pushed for the equalizer after Ellyes Skhiri’s goal (49th).

On the 23rd matchday, Bayern put down two different halves – at least in terms of game control. In the first half they were so superior that you could even see it when they had to defend for once. In the fourth minute, the ball flew in the Munich penalty area towards Joshua Kimmich, who was under distress, but did not clear the ball, but heaved it with his chest into Manuel Neuer’s hands.

On the other hand, Leon Goretzka was at least as skillful twice: in the 18th minute he lifted the ball into the penalty area, where Choupo-Moting headed it into the goal. In the 34th minute he played the ball into the barrel of Lewandowski, who shot him flat into the goal. And when the Munich stadium announcer announced the goal, he said in advance: “Et kütt wie et kütt.”

In the second half, Bayern weren’t that superior, as you could see, because they had to defend more and more often. Skhiri even used a misunderstanding between central defenders Jérôme Boateng and David Alaba for the 1: 2 (49th). The people of Cologne jostled, the Bavarians reacted. In the 64th minute, Flick Müller and Gnabry came on – and just a few seconds later Lewandowski scored his 28th goal of the season in the Bundesliga on Müller’s template.

But then there was still a good chance for Cologne to make the game exciting. On the left outside goalkeeper Manuel Neuer lost the ball against Dominick Drexler, who missed the empty goal from a tight angle. The ball only rolled against the post (75th). So it happened as it had to: Lucas Hernandez cross, Tor Gnabry (82nd). Cross Goretzka, Tor Gnabry (86th). By the way, Jamal Musiala only watched from the sidelines. He had to give way for Müller.