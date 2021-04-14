A 5.1-magnitude earthquake jolted off the coast of Mugla, southwestern Turkey, on Wednesday.

The official Anatolia News Agency quoted the Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD), in a statement, that the earthquake occurred in the Aegean Sea at 2328 local time.

The statement pointed out that the epicenter was 19.61 kilometers away from Dacha district in Mugla.

In turn, the Deputy Minister of the Interior and the Ministry’s spokesman, Ismail Chatakli, said that no casualties had been reported due to the earthquake.

And he confirmed in a tweet on Twitter that the teams involved in surveying work after the earthquake would continue to monitor any potential damage.