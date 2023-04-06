5.1 magnitude earthquake shakes the coast of Nicaragua

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The event occurred in the morning hours.
National Geological Survey / iStock
Geological services reported that the quake was superficial.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
A new telluric movement occurred in Nicaragua on Thursday, April 6 at 1:39 am (local time).
According to the Colombian Geological Survey, with information from the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake was of magnitude 5.1 at a depth of less than 70 kilometers, which is why it is considered to be superficial.’
(It may interest you: 6.6 earthquake in Panama forces a match to be stopped; there is no threat of a tsunami).
Likewise, according to the entity, said event occurred in Moyogalpa, which is a municipality in the department of Rivas in the Republic of Nicaragua.
(In addition: 6.1 magnitude earthquake is recorded in northern Japan).
So far, the authorities have not reported any damage or affectations in the region.
