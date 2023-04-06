5.1 magnitude earthquake shakes the coast of Nicaragua

A new telluric movement occurred in Nicaragua on Thursday, April 6 at 1:39 am (local time).

According to the Colombian Geological Survey, with information from the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake was of magnitude 5.1 at a depth of less than 70 kilometers, which is why it is considered to be superficial.’

(It may interest you: 6.6 earthquake in Panama forces a match to be stopped; there is no threat of a tsunami).

Likewise, according to the entity, said event occurred in Moyogalpa, which is a municipality in the department of Rivas in the Republic of Nicaragua.

(In addition: 6.1 magnitude earthquake is recorded in northern Japan).

So far, the authorities have not reported any damage or affectations in the region.

More news

5.6 magnitude earthquake shook Santiago de Chile

Why is he shaking so much? What’s behind earthquakes around the world

3.9 magnitude earthquake shakes for the third time Villamaría, Caldas

Laura Natalia Bohorquez Roncancio

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL