Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced yesterday that the number of “Covid-19” vaccine doses that have been provided in the UAE since the launch of the national campaign to provide the vaccine has exceeded 5 million doses, bringing the total to today to 5,005,264 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 50.61 doses per 100 people. . This comes as a result of the health sector’s efforts and the awareness of the UAE community about the importance of the vaccine, and that it is the best way to contain the “Covid 19” pandemic and move forward towards recovery.

The Ministry said: Reaching this number is an achievement that will be added to the record of the United Arab Emirates as part of its continuous endeavor to provide the vaccine to all members of society.

She added: This achievement came as a result of the relentless efforts of medical teams that work in a one-team spirit, under the guidance and continuous support of the wise leadership, which affirms that community health is a sustainable priority in national plans and programs to reach the stage of recovery.

She explained that the rapid development in the number of “Covid-19” vaccine doses confirms the success of the comprehensive national campaign launched by the health authorities by providing the vaccine in most governmental and private health facilities and councils in the various emirates of the country in order to ensure that the procedures for receiving the vaccine are facilitated for the largest segment of society, including citizens and residents. Especially the elderly, people with chronic diseases and the heroes of the first line of defense, as part of an integrated plan aimed at providing the vaccine to all residents of the country with the aim of reaching the acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the Covid-19 virus.

The Ministry noted the increasing demand among community members in the current centers to obtain the vaccine, which confirms the community confidence in the efficiency and worthiness of the measures taken by the UAE government and strengthens confidence in the health system in the country, in addition to establishing community confidence in the UAE’s capabilities to protect its health, enhance the spirit of optimism, and increase The level of confidence in the imminent recovery phase

She stressed the importance of the role of community awareness and commitment to preventive health behaviors to preserve the gains and immunize the community from any mutated strains of “Covid 19”.

