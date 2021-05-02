VOn Borussia Dortmund there was little real joy about the walk to the cup final. Even minutes after the 5-0 (5-0) win over Bayern conqueror Holstein Kiel, teammate Mateu Morey’s bad luck with injuries was still visibly affecting everyone involved.

Even trainer Edin Terzic could not enjoy the greatest success of his young coaching career. “Up to the 75th minute it was a perfect evening for us. But when you see such a fantastic boy on the floor, it naturally tarnishes the whole evening, ”complained the soccer teacher.

The loud screams of pain from the 21-year-old Spanish full-back, who probably suffered a serious knee injury just a few minutes after his substitution in a running duel without any opposing influence, could be heard throughout the stadium for minutes and took away the fun of both Dortmund and Kiel . “Fine, we’re going to Berlin. But that hurts everyone in the team ”, commented national player Emre Can about the shock moment with a thoughtful expression.

“We played in flow”

Before the final whistle, Morey was on his way to the hospital. But there is little hope that he will be spared the second serious knee injury of his career. “You have to honestly say that it didn’t look so good,” commented captain Marco Reus while viewing the terrible TV pictures, “that overshadowed the victory”.

Borussia’s splendid appearance, especially in the first half, with goals from Giovanni Reyna (16th / 23rd minute), Marco Reus (27th), Thorgan Hazard (32nd) and Jude Bellingham (42nd) was a side note. Even without striker Erling Haaland, who watched injured in the stands, Borussia scored at will. “Almost every shot on goal was in, then we played our way into a flow,” said Reus.

The soccer gala brings Borussia on May 13th in Berlin a delightful duel with RB Leipzig for the role as the second force in German soccer behind the industry leader Munich. In contrast, the cup fairy tale came to a crashing end for the Kielers. In contrast to the second-round coup against record winners FC Bayern, this time they had no chance. “You have to honestly say that Dortmund showed us the limits in the first half,” admitted Hauke ​​Wahl.

The defender is not worried that the bitter setback could have a negative impact on the final battle of the North Germans for promotion to the Bundesliga: “That is a minor blow in the neck. We can make it up on Tuesday, that’s the nice thing, ”he said with reference to the upcoming game at home against SV Sandhausen.

Ole Werner saw it similarly. “I don’t think that was an effective hit,” commented the coach, and after the game he campaigned on the pitch in the team circle for an objective classification of the game in Dortmund: “It’s a huge sensation that we were here today and in the second Play league for promotion. “