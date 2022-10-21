Dhe home curse is broken: The furiously playing FSV Mainz 05 won a place in the Champions League for at least one night with their first win of the season in front of their own fans. Coach Bo Svensson’s team also deservedly won 5-0 (3-0) against 1. FC Köln, equaled the highest win in first division history and stormed into the top flight of the Bundesliga.

Marcus Ingvartsen (11th, penalty kick), Dominik Kohr (35th), national player Anton Stach (40th), Aaron Martin (73rd) and Karim Onisiwo (83rd) rewarded the Rheinhessen for a strong performance, two more Mainz goals were scored revoked after video evidence. Steffen Baumgart’s team from Cologne found no remedy after the early yellow-red card against ex-Mainzer Luca Kilian (28th, repeated foul play).

Baumgart sent Florian Kainz back onto the field from the start after a yellow-red suspension – and made a clear demand of his team. Once not falling behind was the motto after FC had to go 0-1 down eight times this season.

The Cologne plan was thrown overboard early in front of 31,610 spectators. In a wild early phase, Mainz’s Jae-Sung Lee (2nd) hit the crossbar before Kilian Onisiwo fell in the penalty area. Ingvartsen converted safely from the point. National coach Hansi Flick then saw an intense game with a lot of speed and a strong Stach. Cologne had a top-class chance to equalize through Steffen Tigges (14th), but after the second foul against Onisiwo the overwhelmed Kilian flew off the field – and Mainz managed almost everything with a majority.

Kohr pushed in after preliminary work from the tirelessly fighting Onisiwo, Stach increased after one of the numerous quick attacks with a powerful shot into the far corner and did self-promotion shortly before the Qatar World Cup. The Mainz team stayed in touch after the break. With the clear lead behind them, Svensson’s team took their foot off the accelerator and almost got punished for it. Kainz (57th) hit the post with a free kick from 25 meters.

Substitute Angelo Fulgini then scored the next goal for Mainz (60′). FC goalkeeper Marvin Schwäbe shot Onisiwo unchallenged, but because the ball bounced off the Austrian’s arm and hit Fulgini, the goal didn’t count according to the video images. With Martin’s free kick to make it 4-0, on the other hand, everything went well. The supposed 5:0 by Jonathan Burkardt (81st) didn’t count, unlike a little later at Onisiwo.