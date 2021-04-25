B.orussia Mönchengladbach has hoped to qualify for the European Cup with a five-goal gala against Arminia Bielefeld. In the safe 5: 0 (3: 0) on Sunday against the hopelessly defeated East Westphalia, the Borussia also let the weak 2: 3 in Hoffenheim be forgotten four days earlier.

Already in the first 20 minutes the relegation-threatened Arminia conceded more than half as many goals as in the eight Bundesliga games under coach Frank Kramer before. Breel Embolo (6th minute / 69th), Marcus Thuram (15th), Ramy Bensebaini (18th) with a hand penalty and Alassane Plea (84th) shot the Gladbach team back to seventh place at the end of the 31st matchday. Before the final three games of the season, the gap to Bayer Leverkusen in sixth place is still four points.

“The competition presented. So we should win today, ”said Gladbach’s sports director Max Eberl before the game on Sky. Unlike in Hoffenheim, when his team missed a 2-0 break, Borussia was overwhelmingly superior this time. Bielefeld remains as table 15. (30 points) with one point more than 1. FC Köln on the relegation rank in danger of relegation. The penultimate Hertha BSC (26), however, still has three more games to play than the competition.

The small intermediate high of the Arminia ended abruptly on Sunday. For the first time after four games without a defeat there was another setback, and what a defeat. In the first eight games under Kramer, there had only been five goals conceded. Three were added on Sunday in the first 18 minutes. The club record aimed at from 1982 with four games in a row without conceding goals was no longer possible after just over five minutes. Nathan de Medina deflected a Breel Embolo shot into the net for Bielefeld goalkeeper Stefan Ortega. Embolo had already scored the Gladbacher’s winning goal in the 1-0 first leg at the beginning of January, but didn’t score again until Sunday. For the first time in almost two months, the Swiss got a chance from the start in the attack.

The acceptance of Embolo and Hannes Wolf were not the only surprises from coach Marco Rose that took hold. The fact that Borussia started with a back three in defense seemed to surprise Bielefeld. Gladbach used the resulting majority in midfield consistently. Again and again the Borussia outplayed Bielefeld’s defensive formation, which was previously so safe under Kramer. The hosts made it 2-0 too easy. At the conclusion of Thuram, keeper Ortega also didn’t look good. Just three minutes later, Christian Gebauer made a mistake. When a defensive action failed in the penalty area, the ball jumped to his upper arm, and Bensebaini took the penalty.

Coach Kramer tried it in the second half with two new forces. Andreas Voglsammer and Fabian Kunze came for the canceled Fabian Klos and Masaya Okugawa. After all, the guests now also took part offensively in the game, although Gladbach continued to dominate. After a nice combination, Embolo finally scored his second goal. Plea concluded. Even at this height, the result was deserved.