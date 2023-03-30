The trade fair complex Imm_CarraraFiere returns to organize and host indoor la twentieth edition of the 4X4 FestAll-wheel Drive Car Show, scheduled from 21 to April 23, 2023 in a renovated one Expo area spread over two pavilions + external areas.

Carrara 4×4 Fest 2023, program and test

In addition to discovering all the best of the sector, off-road enthusiasts can at the 4×4 Fest Carrara 2023 to test the means proposed by the manufacturers and attend the shows that take place on the track inside the Imm_CarraraFiere exhibition center which, after the forced renovationbecomes perfectly usable again to host exhibitors, media and visitors, in total safety.

Entrance Carrara 4×4 Fest, from 21 to 23 April 2023

The presence of Car, motorcycle, quad, bike and accessory manufacturers of Italian and foreign origin who participate in the event with the most current news. Renewed the collaboration with the Italian Off-Road Federation (FIF)historic technical partner of the 4X4 Fest.

Carrara 4×4 Fest 2023, Quarry Tour rallies

There are many appointments on the calendar. In the wake of the great success recorded last October with over 800 participants in the two-day event, the long-awaited Tours at Carrara marble quarries.

Quarry Tour 4×4 Fest Carrara

Enthusiasts can take the tours with their own vehicles or enjoy the excursions as passengers, aboard the cars made available by the organization. Tours are allowed a maximum of 30 vehicles for each of the 5 slots scheduled for the days of Saturday 22 e Sunday 23rd April (at 11.00, 12.00, 13.00, 14.00 and 16.00), upon online registration.

The fee foreseen for those who intervene with their own vehicle is €30.00 per passenger (€ 40.00 for those boarding the organization’s vehicles) and includes the tasting of typical products in the quarry. Registrations are open exclusively online.

Beach 4×4 Fest Carrara

Among other unmissable outdoor events, the appointment with the Sand emotion and the Beach Fun on the beach and with the Sarzana Fuoristrada Test Area, details of which will follow shortly.

Carrara 4×4 Fest 2023 tickets

Thanks also to the tam-tam on social channels, the online ticket office is already working at full speed, accomplice la discounts reserved for those who choose the digital channel to purchase the entrance pass to one or two days of the event.

The new poster of the 4×4 Fest with the date of April 2023

In addition to visiting the pavilions, including the internal track of IMM_CarraraFiere, the ticket allows access with the own 4×4 vehicle at the beach for the Sand emotion.

FULL VIDEO Carrara 4×4 Fest 2019

Photo latest edition Carrara 4×4 Fest

Video “Technical Focus” at the 4×4 Fest in Carrara 2019

“Technical Focus” with the main 4×4 Fest novelties of Carrara

You may also be interested in this content

👉 Updates on MOTOR EVENTS

👉 all the news on the 4×4 Fest in Carrara

If you are passionate about off road, four-wheel drive and off-road adventures, don’t miss the ELABORARE4x4 magazine on newsstands. You can order it from the comfort of your home, it will arrive in a few days.

#OFFROAD DOC!!! ELABORATE 4×4 Book it #NOW we’ll bring it straight home! SUBSCRIBE elabora.com/4×4-subscription

PROCESS 4×4 magazine

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK