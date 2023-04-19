From next Friday to Sunday (April 21-23) 4x4Fest will reopen its doors, the exhibition of off-road vehicles and accessories dedicated to the sector which for twenty years has represented the unifying pole for all off-road enthusiasts. This edition – scheduled once again at CarraraFiere – will be the heritage of accessories and tuners, a frame of the off-road world, the same one that attracts 4×4 “fans” even more than the presentation of a new model. In fact, in this type of event, visitors are looking for that particular accessory for their off-road vehicle, and therefore everyone will certainly find what they are looking for.

Far, therefore, the way to organize the event of Italian off-road federationwhich has a totally “active” exhibition, outdoors, at the end of the summer. “But we still work side by side with Ente Marmi e Macchine – said the president of the FIF, Marco Pacini – and we are currently developing a cooperation that will lead us to focus on the off-road world twice a year, and not just one.” So who will be at the 4x4Fest in Carrara? Specialists in accessories and components, as well as tours in the quarries and the slopes on the beach.

Electronics

Comes from Spain AVENTURA-GPS, the exclusive European distributor for the Lowrance brand of off-road terrestrial cartography. For the European market, the brand focuses above all on the Lowrance HDS with high-definition Solar Maxtm HD display, a monitor that produces high-quality images, viewable from any angle, in direct sunlight or even through polarized sunglasses. Alternatively there is the more sophisticated multi-touch Elite FS model with flat glass screen and anti-reflection coating, which also offers a user-programmable key for quick selection of the most used interactions. Designed for GPS navigation with greater clarity and accuracy in the image, it is packed with features that simplify navigation: an easy-to-use touch screen and Elite FS wireless connectivity to share waypoints, track and log data without the need for cables .

Accessories for hard and pure

Underbody protection plates and reinforced bumpers, with a wide range of components for 4×4, Camper, SUV and Rally Raid vehicles are in the catalog of the Almont4WD. The Spanish team – engineers, metallurgical specialists and mechanics experienced in long journeys and 4×4 tests – makes use of the advice of renowned rally-raid vehicle preparers such as the Dakar Rally, World Baja TT Championship and WRC Championship. At the 4X4Fest they will bring vehicles prepared and equipped for each off-road route and will provide their advice to the public of enthusiasts. Furthermore, vehicles set up in an “extreme” guise will be offered by the Expedition Truck Group: various vehicles on display, including two Iveco 4×4 trucks (a Daily 4×4 55/18 and a VM 90) both campers and three off-road set up for travel: a Nissan Patrol and two Land Rover 110s.

Mondo 4×4 Srl, owner of the Snake Suspension brand, instead offers a line of suspensions (springs, shock absorbers, etc.) for almost all vehicles on the road of every make and model, for the needs of daily use, reinforced leaf springs also for Pick-Ups of all brands for mainly work use. There will also be universal accessories such as winches for towing, compressors for inflating, jacks and sand plates.

Wheels dedicated to off road

It won’t even miss it MAK in the pavilions of Carrara, one of the most important and specific Italian companies in the alloy wheel market. In a choice of 20 models, MAK presents as new 2023 Gravel, Peak and Safari 6, three models intended for off-road: three six-hole designs, compatible with the original hardware. Gravel (available in 16, 17 and 18 inches) combines solidity and elegance, and can be chosen in the classic color, matt black or black mirror, the brilliant diamond-cut that binds to the shades of each bodywork; Peak (available in 17, 18 and 20″), however, offers three different finishes: black mirror, matt black and army green, the new matt green perfectly in line with the off-road segment. Finally, Safari 6 (available in 17, 18 and 20″) is the answer to pick-ups and off-roaders looking for concreteness and construction quality in the intriguing gun metallic mirror, gloss black and silver finishes.

Lights and beds

Then it comes from Sweden Tyri, which develops intelligent LED systems capable of withstanding all possible stresses: vibrations, shocks, humidity, heat or cold. At the 4x4Fest, among the flagship products, the LED-V12 Bar, with an elegant and robust design, suitable for illuminating the most adventurous routes. The 1010 HighBeam model, on the other hand, living up to its name, is a high-beam headlight approved for road use as a supplement to the standard ones, suitable for both on-road and off-road use. Equipped with a depth lens, it is ECE R112 and R10 approved, has passed the most extreme vibration tests and excels in electromagnetic compatibility, avoiding all types of radio interference.

But there are also those who want to sleep off-road. For them the Zifer Italy Srl will exhibit the range of Autohome roof tents. It ranges from the Maggiolina Air-Sky 360, with a panoramic window on the roof and integrated into the design to look at the stars even from the bed. Furthermore, Nomadland, a symbol of free life in the open air, of aimless travel in contact with nature, has become a new line of tents.