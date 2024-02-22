Former number 2 of Justice took office as president of the Brazilian Agency for Industrial Development this Thursday

Former executive secretary of the Ministry of Justice Ricardo Cappelli took office as president of ABDI (Brazilian Industrial Development Agency) this Thursday (22.Feb.2023). He thanked the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) for the new position, defining it as his “4th mission received”.

“This is the 4th mission I have received from President Lula. The president appointed me executive secretary of the Ministry of Justice, 8 days later he appointed me federal intervener, then appointed me interim minister of the GSI and, now, I am here taking on this mission”he declared.

Cappelli also said he was “very honored to have the trust and support of who is the greatest political leader in the country” and that the new position will not be “an easy battle” due to the difficulties faced by the sector in the country.

Among those present at the inauguration were: