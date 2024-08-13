Mexico City— Political actors of the 4T slid away from the official protection that the Sinaloa Justice Prosecutor’s Office gave to Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada.

Reforma reported that José Rosario Heras López, commander of the Investigative Police of the state Attorney General’s Office, participated in the security of the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel.

Governor Rubén Rocha (Morena) distanced himself from said official protection with the argument that the Attorney General’s Office is autonomous.

“I can hardly know what the state police themselves do, the preventive police and the others, but in this case, of course, no one could have told me: ‘Hey, look, there’s a state police officer who is doing this.

“Nobody had informed me about this; it was a bad idea and measures must be taken in this regard,” said the governor.

The Attorney General of Sinaloa, Sara Bruna Quiñonez, was elected by the local Congress on November 11, 2021, in the first days of the administration of Rubén Rocha, who had a smooth transition with President Quirino Ordaz, current Mexican ambassador to Spain.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador believes that the accused commander must be found and subsequently investigated.