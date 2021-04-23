DEBATE IN THE BEING: TURNS, POSITIONS AND GOLDEN MINUTE

From 11 am, the SER string organize a electoral debate among the candidates for the elections to the Presidency of the Community of Madrid on May 4. It will be moderated by the director of the Hoy por Hoy program, Àngels Barceló.

The candidates who will participate in the debate are: the PSOE candidate, Angel Gabilondo; Monica Garcia, candidate of Más Madrid; Edmundo bal, candidate of Citizens; the candidate of Podemos, Pablo Iglesias and Rocío Monasterio, candidate for Vox.

By lottery, shifts have been set like this: the candidate of United We Can, Pablo Iglesias, will open the first block of the debate; They will be followed by Mónica García, from Más Madrid; Rocío Monasterio de Vox; Ángel Gabilondo, PSOE; and Edmundo Bal, Citizens.

The positions will be: From left to right they will be in the study of SER, Pablo Iglesias (United We Can); Rocío Monasterio, Vox; Ángel Gabilondo (PSOE); Edmundo Bal (Citizens) and Mónica García (More Madrid).

Golden minute: Edmundo Bal, Ciudadanos, will close the debate.

The why of Ayuso’s no

On Tuesday on Cadena Ser, the acting president declared: “I advocate a debate. I do not agree that we are all the time debating the same issues. If more people from the lists want to come, that’s fine to me, but, as I also said in the last elections, we have gone from debating the president and the leader of the opposition, to doing six all the time everywhere. I do not want to give priority to some communication media over others, because, in the end, for me there is no more important medium than another and doing it on public television, which then gives the signal to all the others, makes us be that day in the debate. Meanwhile, in the remainder of the campaign, apart from managing the Community of Madrid, which is not a little, I have a very specific program to go to the media. There is no greater difficulty than being before a well-informed journalist. That is, for me, more complicated than being in a six-party debate where, in the end, everyone ends up speaking for their own. A debate is enough, I think this is the best way. Pedro Sánchez also did it in his last season and there we have him … nobody said anything to him. “