MARLASKA AND MARÍA GÁMEZ WILL ACCOMPANY GABILONDO

Fernando Grande-Marlaska, Minister of the Interior of the Government of Spain, and María Gámez, General Director of the Civil Guard, will accompany Ángel Gabilondo, PSOE candidate to the Community of Madrid, on his campaign day today. In addition to them, there will be Hana Jalloul, number 2, Adriana Lastra, and the Minister of Tourism Reyes Maroto.

Both positions of Interior have received an envelope with death threats and several CETME rifle bullets inside. Yesterday, in Carabanchel, the Minister of the Interior accompanied the candidate. Gabilondo insisted again: “I reiterate my condemnation of the speech of hatred to the political adversary and to any citizen. There is no space for this violence in democracy. Democrats are more.”

Today’s event in Vallecas will be at 12 noon, and it can be followed by party networks.