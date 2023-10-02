4k wireless television, the wireless and high speed future

They are coming televisions of the future and will have very specific and unique characteristics. In the meantime there will be a goodbye forever to old electrical cableseverything will work in mode wireless and thanks to 4k they can watch videos and listen to audio in high definition and in real time. He was the first to experiment with a TV like this Lg, the telecommunications giant has launched a unique solution in the world, destined to be taken as an example. With the presentation of its Lg to the Ifa, the 97-inch Signature Oled Mhere is the world’s first wireless solution for video and audio transmission 4k in real time at 120Hz.



With a device can be positioned up to 10 meters away from your television, you will be able to send a quantity of data three times higher to that permitted by Wifi. The Lg signature screen will be totally cable-free, except for the power cable. It will arrive in Italy before the end of the yearwill also be equipped with carrying case to transport the TV comfortably and will have the wheels which will allow you to position it at any point. With the touch display then you can easily choose a movie on Netflix but also work comfortably in smart working.

