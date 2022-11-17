We are nothing away from the release of the remastering of Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion and we already have important and very exciting information about your speed and resolutioneverything indicates that it will be an epic release.

Here above you can see the new trailer of the video game. And then We present the details for deliveries on each platform:

PlayStation and Xbox X/S: 4K and 60 FPS

PC (Steam): Frame rate can be increased up to 120 FPS

Source: Square Enix

One condition for Xbox users is that they will require a patch to reach 60 FPS, if they don’t have it, they will have to run it at 30 FPS.

Switch owners, on the other hand, will get an image even lower than 30 FPS—especially in handheld mode.

The resolutions for each platform were shared through the official Square Enix account.

What kind of delivery will it be Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion?

It is a remastering that derives from the final fantasy 7 from 2007 that came out for PSP. This time it will bring 4K graphics and offer more than 63 extra pixels for PS5.

Definitely not just any project, Yoshinori Kitase—the executive producer—emphasized that this goes further:

“This is more than a remaster, it is a game that crosses generations and platforms. We are very proud of all the amazing improvements that the development team has been able to include in Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion.”

The game will feature updated graphics, a new soundtrack, dialogue in English and Japanese, as well as tweaks to the combat system. This shows that it is a remastering that promises substantial modifications that will be very enjoyable.

Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion It will arrive on December 13, 2022 on PlayStation, Xbox, PC (Steam) and Switch.

