Telecom operator Vi (Vodafone Idea) has been giving the benefit of ‘double data’ to users for quite some time. With this scheme, users get double the data from any recharge plan. For example, if users recharge through a prepaid plan that offers 2 GB of data, then they will get 4 GB of high-speed data daily instead of 2. With these benefits, users can get up to 336 GB of data.

Rs 699 plan

In the Rs 699 plan offering double data, users get 4 GB of data every day instead of 2 GB. This plan of Vi comes with a validity of 84 days, thus the users get a total of 336 GB of data in this plan for the entire validity period. Along with this, unlimited voice calling and 100 free SMS are also available all over the country. Users get MPL Cash and Zomato Discount Benefit along with access to ‘Vi Movies & TV’.

Rs 449 plan

A second plan offering the benefit of double data is being offered by Vi for Rs 449. This plan, which comes with a validity of 56 days, also gets 4 GB daily data because of 2 GB. In this way, this plan offers users a total of 224 GB of data. Apart from this, unlimited free calling and 100 free SMS daily are also available on all networks. Like the previous plan, it also gets ‘Vi Moview & TV’, MPL cash and Zomato discounts.

Rs 299 plan

The cheapest plan offering double data is Rs 299 and its validity is 28 days. Earlier this plan used to offer 2 GB data per day, but due to the scheme, 4 GB data users are getting it daily. Thus, this plan offers a total of 114 GB data. Apart from unlimited calling benefit, this plan also offers ‘Vi Moview & TV’, MPL cash and Zomato discounts. Users can also do 100 free SMS daily.