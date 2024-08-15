Ibrahim Bin Hamad Obaidullah Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah, affiliated with the Emirates Health Services Corporation, has achieved a remarkable medical achievement in saving a woman in her thirties from the risk of paralysis. The hospital’s cardiology team succeeded in saving a 33-year-old woman from complications of a weak heart muscle, which results in the risk of paralysis or disability.

In detail, a woman in her thirties arrived at the hospital suffering from symptoms consistent with heart muscle weakness. Thanks to the rapid intervention of the medical staff and the use of the latest advanced technologies, represented by 4D imaging technology, the examinations showed the accuracy of the initial diagnosis and the existence of a major threat to the patient’s life due to complications of heart muscle weakness, as the case was immediately dealt with successfully.

Dr. Yousef Al Tayer, Director of Ibrahim Bin Hamad Obaidullah Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah, stressed that this achievement contributes to strengthening the hospital’s position as a leading center for treating heart diseases, and comes within the framework of the Emirates Health Services Corporation’s keenness to develop and enhance its medical services in its health facilities by adopting and employing the latest medical technologies, in addition to the hospital’s commitment to providing the best possible healthcare based on the competencies of its medical staff, its adoption of the latest medical technologies, and the application of the best international practices to provide the best levels of care for community members and enhance the quality of life, in line with the goals of the “We the Emirates 2031” vision and the UAE Centennial 2071.

Dr. Shadi Hamouda, Head of the Cardiology Department at Ibrahim Bin Hamad Obaidullah Hospital, explained that the symptoms indicated by the patient were consistent with a weak heart muscle, and therefore a thorough examination was conducted using advanced 4D imaging technology, which confirmed the accuracy of the diagnosis and the existence of a major threat to the patient’s life. Accordingly, she was immediately given appropriate treatment.

Hamouda stressed that the speed of intervention, the use of the latest advanced medical technologies, and the continuous and accurate follow-up of the patient’s condition contributed to saving her life, as the symptoms began to gradually subside and her condition improved significantly. He explained that these efforts bore fruit and were crowned with success, by avoiding any clots or serious blockages resulting from a weak heart muscle that could lead to paralysis or disability.

Dr. Hamouda expressed his pride in this medical achievement, which reflects the efficiency of the hospital’s medical staff and their keenness to provide the best possible healthcare using the latest medical technologies. He pointed out that 4D imaging technology contributes to enabling doctors to diagnose heart diseases with great clarity, which enhances their ability to develop an effective treatment plan.