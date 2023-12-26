For the design of cabins for future autonomous cars, the use of 4D could be essential. Specifically, the Institute of Biomechanics (IBV) is working on the evolution of an innovative 4D scanning laboratory focused on the generation of dynamic human digital models. It is the objective of the ERGO MOVE project, financed by the Valencian Institute of Business Competitiveness (IVACE) and by the European Union, and which puts on the table multiple opportunities for the application of this emerging technology in different sectors such as automotive, sports, health or in the virtual world.

Nowadays, body information is acquiring importance never seen before in multiple areas. Thus, for example, 3D anthropometric information is changing the design processes of many products such as clothing, furniture, living spaces, work environments, etc., while 3D anthropometric information in motion (called 4D) opens up endless application opportunities. since it allows the use of digital human models in the digital design process of garments to evaluate their fit to the human body in movement through simulation programs – also called “digital dynamic fitting” -, the modeling of tissues in joints , the design of cabins for future autonomous cars or the analysis and study of technical and/or sports movements.

In this context, the IBV has developed a state-of-the-art, high-precision 4D body scanning laboratory, which has MOVE4D technology to obtain the complete digital model of the person through the capture of 4D sequences, with great precision, at high frequencies and also recording color. This avant-garde infrastructure is being evolved through the research carried out in the ERGO MOVE project, with the aim of improving its capabilities and promoting new applications and uses of 4D information that helps increase the competitiveness of companies in fields as different as clothing, automotive or health.

«These investigations have made it possible to introduce improvements in the reconstruction algorithm of the digital models and in the anthropometric information obtained by the laboratory according to the needs of each sector, in addition to generating the necessary tools for the effective processing of captures with objects that interact with the person in the performance of different activities,” declares Sandra Alemanydirector of the 3D Anthropometry area at IBV.

In the words of Beatriz Mañasinnovation director of the technology area at IBV, «we are talking about a unique 4D scanning laboratory that, in addition, is in continuous evolution to advance in its potential applications and thus respond to the current needs of firms that have already started to use 4D information in their product development and design processes or in their leading lines of innovation.