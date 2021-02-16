GeForce RTX 30 series play in another league in terms of ray tracing performance, according to 4A Games, the studio behind Metro Exodus and Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition, an improved edition of the previous one that we already had the opportunity to delve into just yesterday and that, frankly, I am looking forward to trying.

WCCFTech has managed to interview Oleksandr Shyshkovtsov, CTO of 4A Games, and the truth is that they have obtained a dose of quite interesting information that we are going to review below.

On the implementation of the DLSS 2.0 technology In Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition, key to improving performance when activating ray tracing, the CTO of 4A Games has explained that it has not been an easy process due to the particularities that the rendering system of its graphic engine presents, but that they trust that will achieve a good result.

He has also been concise regarding the adoption of ray tracing in games, and has indicated that the hybrid approach (rasterization and ray tracing) still has a long way to go. As for the performance of Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition with this activated technology, Oleksandr is clear, the GeForce RTX 30 they cannot be compared to anything today.

GeForce RTX 30 leads with ray tracing performance

According to the CTO of 4A Games, both PS5 and Xbox Series X achieve nearly identical performance maintaining, in addition, a very similar resolution. However, these consoles cannot be compared to the GeForce RTX 30, and these are not comparable to AMD’s Radeon RX 6000 either, as they play in different leagues.

It is, basically, what I have been telling you since I saw the hybrid implementation that AMD had adopted with the RDNA 2 architecture used in the Xbox Series X SoC. In case anyone got lost, I remind you of the differences:

GeForce RTX 30: Each SM unit has a specialized ray tracing RT core that can work independently, freeing up shaders, and which also relies on tensor cores for noise reduction tasks.

Each SM unit has a specialized ray tracing RT core that can work independently, freeing up shaders, and which also relies on tensor cores for noise reduction tasks. Radeon RX 6000: Each compute unit has a dedicated kernel to accelerate ray tracing, but this is implemented in the texturing units, which means that both elements cannot work simultaneously. A core can perform four ray operations per clock cycle, but at the cost of losing four texturing operations.

NVIDIA has a more advanced architecture, although AMD has done a good job with the RDNA 2 architecture, in fact Oleksandr highlights that this architecture is more flexible, and that allows you to resort to techniques such as custom tours, ray caching, and direct access to BLAS sheet triangles, things that are not possible on PC.

The first games to implement ray tracing on PS5 and Xbox Series X they have done it in a limited way, and with a clearly inferior quality to what we have been seeing on PC since the arrival of the RTX 20 series. We already intuited why, and now, with the words of the CTO of 4A Games, our intuitions have only been confirmed.

For the rest, Oleksandr has also said that they have not optimized especially to take advantage of the use of SSD drives in PC because believes that HDDs still “dominate”, and has confirmed that Xbox Series S is not a problem due to its memory configuration, but due to the lower power of its GPU, although it believes that in the long term this situation could change, and that memory will eventually become the main «wall» when developing games for this console.