Through Amazon Italy there is an offer available for it 49mm Apple Watch Ultra smartwatchthanks to the 6% discount. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is €799. Although the discount is only 6%, it is actually a €50 cut from the original price. Furthermore, the product is sold and shipped by Amazon Italy.

The smartwatch Apple Watch Ultra It has a 49mm aerospace titanium case, capable of guaranteeing exceptional robustness without exceeding the weight. The device boasts 36 hours of autonomy with normal use, and it is also water resistant up to 100 meters deep.