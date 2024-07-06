Traffic statistics obtained by “Emirates Today” showed the death of one person and the injury of 82 others as a result of 4,963 traffic accidents in Fujairah since the beginning of this year.

The statistics showed that May topped the list in terms of the number of traffic accidents, as it witnessed the occurrence of 1,048 accidents, while February witnessed the largest number of injuries, as their number reached 23 injuries, and one death, and January was the least in recording traffic accidents, as it witnessed the occurrence of 955 accidents, resulting in 11 injuries.

The Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Fujairah Police, Brigadier Saleh Mohammed Abdullah Al Dhanhani, said that sudden vehicle swerving is one of the main causes of the most dangerous accidents, which often result in injury or death. He pointed out that the reasons that increase the risk of sudden vehicle swerving include the driver’s inattention and preoccupation with things other than the road, and not leaving enough distance between him and the vehicles in front.

He stated that the most dangerous sudden swerving accidents are those that occur at high speeds, stressing the need to adhere to the lane and use traffic signals when changing lanes to avoid violations and accidents, noting that sudden swerving of a vehicle is a traffic violation that carries a fine of 1,000 dirhams and four traffic points.

He stressed that his administration seeks to reach all segments of society through traffic awareness campaigns, to urge drivers and road users to pay attention while driving, not to neglect traffic laws, adhere to the road lane, avoid wrong parking that obstructs the movement of police vehicles, civil defense, ambulance and rescue teams, and protect lives and property from fatal traffic accidents.