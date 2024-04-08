The Dubai Police General Command, represented by the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations, through its intensive efforts in combating fraud crimes, was able to arrest, during the past year 2023, 494 people involved in 406 phone fraud cases that targeted bank customers, under the pretext of “updating their bank information.”

Dubai Police confirmed that the fraudsters were targeting members of society, exploiting several methods to trap them and seize their savings and bank balances, through phone calls or electronic links sent via e-mail and SMS messages, or exploiting social media to publish such links. Pointing out that they seized large sums of money, mobile phones, laptops, and SIM cards that they were using to trap the victims.

Dubai Police stressed that committing fraud crimes is criminalized by law, and exposes fraudsters to deterrent penalties, in accordance with the UAE Federal Penal Code of 1987, and Decree Federal Law No. 34 of 2021 regarding combating rumors and electronic crimes.

In this context, the Acting Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation and Investigations at Dubai Police, Brigadier General Hareb Al Shamsi, called on community members not to reveal the details of their bank accounts and credit card numbers to any caller claiming to be from a bank, pointing out that fraudsters are misleading victims that they have been blocked. Or freeze their accounts or bank cards, for the purpose of seizing their money, stressing at the same time the necessity of not responding to these deceptive communications at all.

He added that banks do not require updating banking data over the phone, and that bank customers must not be deceived by these fake calls and messages, and go to the nearest bank branch, and update the data only through customer service employees or through the account holder’s approved banking application, in the event that they become victims. In such cases, report them immediately to the security authorities through the Eye of the Police application, the eCrime cybercrime platform, the Smart Police Station (SPS), or through the 901 call center.

In turn, the Director of the Economic Crimes Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations, Colonel Dr. Khaled Arif Al-Sheikh, explained that the Anti-Fraud Center received during the past year many fraud reports about phone fraud operations targeting their bank accounts, indicating that the officers and specialists in combating this They dealt with these reports in a highly professional manner, which resulted in the arrest of the fraudsters and their referral to the Public Prosecution to take legal action against them.

Colonel Dr. explained. Khaled Arif Al Sheikh said that the Dubai Police General Command is always ready to deal with all fraudulent reports, as the Dubai Police General Command has paid great attention to national cadres, and empowering them to perform their duties to the fullest extent, noting that there is a team specialized in economic crimes, providing support around the clock to all personnel. Community, wishing everyone safety and security.

