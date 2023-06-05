49-year-old actress Penelope Cruz posed in a swimsuit for Marie Claire magazine

Spanish actress and model Penélope Cruz posed for the French edition of Marie Claire magazine. The corresponding publication appeared on the page of the photographer Xavi Gordo in Instagram (social network banned in Russia; owned by Meta, which is recognized as extremist and banned).

On the posted frame, the 49-year-old celebrity poses for the camera in a one-piece black swimsuit. An oversized denim jacket and gold round earrings complete her look. At the same time, the makeup artists made Cruz makeup in nude tones, and the stylists, in turn, gathered her hair in a high ponytail.

Fans admired the appearance of the star, which they began to write about in the comments under the picture. “She is incredibly beautiful”, “I like this job! It is very beautiful”, “A beautiful woman in a beautiful frame”, “Fire!”, “A magnificent figure,” they said.

In December 2022, Penelope Cruz attended the premiere of the film “Immensity”, in which she played the main role, in a revealing outfit and delighted the fans. So, the celebrity appeared in public in an ultra-short tweed dress from the French fashion house Chanel, combined with fishnet tights. For shoes, she chose patent leather shoes with heels, and in her hands she held a small bag of the same brand. The image of the TV star was complemented by track earrings and a bow on her hair.