49-year-old model Heidi Klum showed a photo for Vogue magazine in a transparent dress without underwear

German supermodel, actress and TV presenter Heidi Klum starred in a revealing outfit for the April issue of the Greek version of Vogue magazine. The corresponding photo appeared in her Instagram account. (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

The 49-year-old fashion model showed a frame in which she appeared in a transparent white maxi dress. The celebrity posed, leaning over a wooden basin of water and wringing out her wet hair with her hands. It is clear that she is not wearing underwear.

In addition, Klum shared a few more pictures in various images. So, she tried on a golden swimsuit that exposed part of her chest, a red dress with cutouts on the hips and a beige outfit with feathers. The model did not smile in the photo, signing: “Smiling inside.”

Earlier in March, Heidi Klum appeared in public in an outfit by the Lebanese brand Georges Hobeika, and he was ridiculed online, compared to the costume of the character of the children’s TV show Sesame Street. To go out, she chose a yellow dress, decorated with voluminous flowers with thin long petals that covered the torso and upper thighs, forming a ball.