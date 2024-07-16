Actress Eva Longoria in a two-piece swimsuit caught by paparazzi

American actress, producer and activist Eva Longoria was captured naked by paparazzi while on holiday on the beach in Marbella, Spain. The publication reports the photos Daily Mail.

The 49-year-old star of the popular TV series “Desperate Housewives” was spotted with her husband Jose Antonio Baston and son Santiago. Thus, in the posted shots, the celebrity appeared in a separate white swimsuit, consisting of a bra and swimming trunks with thin ties on the hips.

Photo: SPLASH / BACKGRID / Legion-media.ru

The actress wore a straw hat with a black ribbon, sunglasses, and a necklace with a pendant. She also wore her hair in a low ponytail.

Earlier it was reported that Eva Longoria had taken part in a revealing photo shoot for the glossy magazine Marie Claire Mexico. At that time, the actress posed in the published photos in trousers and a jacket, which she tried on on her naked body.