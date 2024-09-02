Eva Longoria, 49, attends charity dinner in revealing dress

American actress, producer and activist Eva Longoria appeared in public in a revealing outfit. The corresponding material is published by Daily Mail.

It is noted that the celebrity attended the amfAR charity dinner, which took place as part of the Venice Film Festival. For the event, the 49-year-old star of the series “Desperate Housewives” chose a black fitted maxi dress. At the same time, the wardrobe item was decorated with large sequins and included a transparent skirt, exposing the actress’s legs.

Photo: Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images for Campari

At the same time, Longoria put on high-heeled sandals and adorned her fingers with rings. She also put her hair in a ponytail and highlighted her lips with brown lipstick.

Earlier, American actor and film producer Brad Pitt violated the dress code at the Venice Film Festival.