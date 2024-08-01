Research carried out from July 27 to 29 shows that only 18% perceive a reduction in bill costs

Almost half of Brazilians (49%) say that the prices of supermarket purchases and bills in general “increased” in recent weeks. Another 18% say there has been a drop in costs during this period. The data comes from a survey PowerData held from July 27 to 29, 2024.

The study also shows that 24% of respondents stated that their expenses remained the same. Another 9% did not know how to respond.

The country has been facing a scenario of accelerating inflation over the last 12 months. The IPCA-15, an indicator released by the IBGE, considered as a preview of the official inflation, reached 4.45% in July, approaching the tolerance ceiling (4.50%). This increase in inflation explains the increase in market prices and bills perceived by those interviewed in this round of the survey. PowerData.

The graph above shows a sharp drop when comparing the current result with the last one, from July 2021. This is because at that time the country was suffering more intensely from the economic consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic and inflation was sky high.

The research whose data are reported in this post was carried out by PowerDatagroup company Poder360 Journalism, with own resources. Data were collected from July 27 to 29, 2024, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 2,500 interviews in 202 municipalities in the 27 states of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%.

To reach 2,500 interviews that proportionally fill (as they appear in society) the groups by sex, age, income, education and geographic location, the PowerData makes tens of thousands of phone calls. Often, more than 100,000 calls are made until interviewees who faithfully represent the entire population are found. Learn more about the methodology by reading this text.

STRATIFICATION

O PowerData makes cuts on the population’s perception in relation to the increase in prices by sex, age, region, education and income:

PRICES AND BILLS X LULA’S APPROVAL

The perception of rising prices is markedly more common among the president’s critics Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), with 60% of disapprovers reporting this feeling. In contrast, only 34% of the president’s supporters share this view.

METHODOLOGY

The search PowerData was carried out from July 27 to 29, 2024. 2,500 people aged 16 or over were interviewed in 202 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. A parametric weighting was applied to compensate for disproportionalities in the variables of sex, age, level of education, region and income. The margin of error is 2 percentage points, either way.

The interviews were conducted by telephone (to landlines and cell phones), using the URA (Auditory Response Unit) system, in which the interviewee listens to recorded questions and answers using the device’s keyboard. The study’s confidence interval is 95%.

To facilitate reading, the survey results have been rounded. Because of this process, the sum of some of the results may be different from 100. Differences between the total frequencies and the percentages in variable cross-tabulations may appear due to non-response occurrences. This study was carried out with the institution’s own resources. PowerDataa research company that is part of the media group Poder360 Journalism.

This report was produced by journalism intern Maicon Viana under the supervision of assistant editor Jonathan Karter.