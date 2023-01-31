A boating accident on Pakistan’s Tanda Dam lake has killed 49 children. Pakistani authorities announced this on Tuesday. The accident happened on Sunday, and divers have been searching for the bodies of the victims ever since. Due to the weather conditions, the water was freezing cold, which made the search difficult, thus the Pakistan emergency service against the British newspaper The Guardian.

According to the Pakistani police, there were far too many people on the boat, which would have a capacity of 20 to 25 people. It is believed there were nearly sixty people on board at the time of the accident. The 49 children – all boys between the ages of seven and fourteen – were students at the same school. They took part in a school trip to Tanda Dam lake. When the boat capsized, the people on board ended up in the icy water. In addition to the 49 children, a skipper and a teacher were also killed, bringing the total death toll to 51. Pakistani police spoke of five survivors on Tuesday.

A tea seller who works near the lake told The Guardian about what he saw after the accident. “Every time a body was found, relatives jumped to see if it was their son. And every time we heard them scream in pain and terror.” Authorities have reported that the search has now been completed.

It is not the only deadly disaster in Pakistan in recent days. On Sunday, the same day as the boat crash, at least 41 people died after a bus drove off a bridge in the country’s southwestern Balochistan province. It is not yet certain how the accident happened, presumably the driver fell asleep. A day later, a suicide bombing was carried out at a mosque in the city of Peshawar. The death toll from the attack has now risen to 100.