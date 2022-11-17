The corporation did not specify what would have been the infractions committed by the demonstrators.

The PRF (Federal Highway Police) confirmed the arrest of 49 people during the blockades of federal highways carried out by protesters against the victory of the president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in the 2nd round of the elections, on 30 October.

The corporation stated, in a note, that the arrests were made by “various crimes”🇧🇷 He did not specify what the offenses committed by the Protestants would have been.

According to the PRF, the prisons “involve a great deal of difficulty”🇧🇷 He cited as examples the cities of Itajaí, in the State of Santa Catarina, and Novo Progresso, in Pará.

In Novo Progresso, a convoy of PRF vehicles was shot and stoned on November 7 by protesters blocking roads in the region. In the city of Itajaí, an agent from Codetran’s Preventive Support Group (Traffic Coordination) was dismissed on October 31 after encouraging the obstruction of roads.

Read the full statement from the PRF below:

“The PRF confirms the referral to the judicial police of 49 people detained for the most diverse crimes that occurred across the country on federal highways, during the demonstrations held after the 2nd round of elections.

“It is worth noting that, in view of the greater number of protesters than federal road police at the demonstration points, the PRF follows a progressive protocol in order to safeguard the lives and integrity of all. These arrests involve great difficulty, as can be seen in the cases of Itajaí/SC and Novo Progresso/PA, resulting in injured police officers and citizens).

“Att.

“General Coordination of Institutional Communication.”

PERFORMANCE OF THE PRF

The MPF-RJ (Federal Public Ministry in Rio de Janeiro) asked for the removal of the director of the PRF, Silvinei Vasques, for 90 days. The agency argues that he misused his position to “campaigning”🇧🇷

The prosecutors ask for the director’s immediate removal from his duties. According to the MPF, the “intentional acts against the public administration” were practiced by Vasques from August to October of this year. A copy of the civil inquiry was sent to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) for analysis of possible electoral crimes.

The MPF-RJ mentions that Vasques made a publication on social networks, asking the current president for votes. On October 20, on his Instagram profile, in stories, he published a Brazilian flag with the following message: “Vote 22, Bolsonaro president”🇧🇷

In addition, the PF (Federal Police) opened an inquiry on November 10 to investigate Silvinei Vasques regarding his actions regarding road blocks.

In addition to investigating the director general’s conduct in the face of the stoppages caused by Bolsonaro supporters, the MPF also asks for the investigation of Silvinei’s alleged omission in relation to PRF operations in the Northeast, on October 30, the date of the 2nd round vote.

The investigation responds to a request from the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) in the DF presented on November 2, on an urgent basis.

He was named director general by Bolsonaro in April 2021 after becoming close to the senator. Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ). Vasques has already been convicted of assaulting a gas station attendant and has 8 processes that are running in secrecy.