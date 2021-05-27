A recent opinion poll published by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources stated that the Coronavirus pandemic has contributed to changing the culture of institutions, prevailing work patterns, and the mechanisms used in managing employees.

The survey indicated that the remote work model will continue to increase in reliance on it at the global level, but its success depends on the availability of a number of factors, the most important of which is the support of the institution’s leadership for this model, and the provision of resources and technological technologies that enable employees to perform their tasks through the virtual world.

He revealed that 36% of the leaders of the organizations surveyed expressed a willingness to enhance and develop the experiences of their employees, while 49% of the institutions intend to invest in training programs to develop their leaders during the next 12 months, stressing that the successful leader is the one who is keen to provide the needs of the employees, and looks forward to The future, he does what he says, is humble, sympathetic to his employees, and has strong relationships based on mutual trust, love and respect.





