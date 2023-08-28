The Abu Dhabi Pension Fund confirmed that the number of Emirati women registered with it from the government and private sectors in Abu Dhabi has witnessed a significant increase over the past two decades, as it increased by 38% of the total number of insured persons since the establishment of the fund, which reflects the great efforts made by the state to promote the process of empowering Emirati women. The Fund stated, in an official statistics issued on the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day, that the total number of insured female citizens with it, since its inception, amounted to 51,686 female citizens, or 49% of the total number of insured citizens in the emirate, after the percentage did not exceed 11% when The Fund was established in 2000, indicating that 70% of the new insured persons who were registered with the Fund during the first half of this year are Emirati women.

The Fund pointed out that the total number of female citizens insured with the Fund from the government sector amounted to 38,301 female citizens out of the total number of female citizens insured with the Fund, compared to 13,385 female citizens from the private sector until last June.

He stated that the number of women retirees from the fund reached 4,564, representing 28% of the total retirees registered with the fund, while the average retirement age for women was 47 years, compared to 55 years for men until the first half of this year.

The Fund’s statistics showed a remarkable development in the number of female citizens whose years of service exceed 25 years, and it reached 1161 until last June, which reflects the keenness of Emirati women to give and dedicate themselves to serving the country in addition to assuming family responsibilities.

According to the Fund’s statistics, women’s entry into the labor market in the country was not limited to specific economic sectors or professional activities, but rather broke into all available fields, and became strongly present in sectors such as education, medicine, information technology and other specialized activities and businesses, which is evidence that they have become partners Essential in all sectors of work in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.