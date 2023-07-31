DThree months after the introduction of the Deutschlandticket, the Association of German Cities complained about the lack of follow-up financing for the offer. So far, the ticket has only been financially secured for the current year, said managing director Helmut Dedy of the “Rheinische Post” on Monday. The federal and state governments must finally commit to “continuing to bear the additional costs for the ticket, which exceed three billion euros,” Dedy demanded.

With the 49-euro ticket, more and more people are using local public transport, said Dedy. In order for even more people to switch to buses and trains and use them permanently, public transport must become more attractive. To do this, investments must be made in digital networking, tight timing, better connections and more vehicles.

No sharp increase in crime on buses and trains

In the meantime, the federal police drew a positive balance with regard to the previous experiences with the 49-euro ticket: The increased number of passengers would not have caused a large increase in crime in buses and trains. “The crime rate and the things for which the police and DB security have to be called have not increased significantly,” said the chairman of the police union (GdP) for the federal police department, Andreas Roßkopf. “We are actually very satisfied with the location.”

The Deutschlandticket, which has been in effect since May 1st, entitles you to travel on all local and regional transport services nationwide for EUR 49 per month. According to the Association of German Transport Companies (VDV), it was used by a good 9.6 million passengers in June (as of June 20). The VDV assumes that 17 million people will get a Germany ticket in the future. Above all, the association is hoping for new customers with the job ticket variant – many companies had not yet switched the previous job tickets to Germany tickets in time for the start in May.