Operational indicators in the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority showed the demand of customers for the electric scooter service that was launched in the emirate at the beginning of last November, indicating that the number of electric scooter users has reached 49,871 users since the launch of the service until now.

The authority stated that the electric scooter service achieved an outstanding operational performance in line with the requirements of customers by providing mini-transport services (electric scooters), stressing that it pays great attention to health and safety in all services provided to customers.

She added that users of electric scooters must comply with all safety requirements set by the authority, most notably not to exceed the specified speed of no more than 20 kilometers per hour, and for the user to be at least 14 years old, and not to use or leave the electric scooter in a way that constitutes an impediment to the movement of vehicles or pedestrians. .

The authority pointed out that the electric scooter is subject to seven technical and technical specifications: installing a front and rear lamp, providing an audio alert device on the steering wheel, running tires, brakes on the front and rear tires, a navigation device, speed control with a maximum speed of 20 kilometers per hour, and a phone holder. Smart.

She stated that the Authority seeks to ensure the safety of users of mini-transportation, the safety and security team in the Authority has carried out a number of inspection visits to the stations of electric scooters in various regions in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, where the inspection visits come to ensure that all safety procedures followed for the use of electric scooters are implemented in addition to Commitment to implementing the precautionary measures for the Corona pandemic in accordance with the highest standards of health and safety, noting that 200 electric scooters have been deployed in 10 different vital sites in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah within the project of mini mobility units.

