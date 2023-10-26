The bank said in a statement on the Saudi Stock Exchange “Tadawul” website that the total profit from operations in the third quarter amounted to 3.25 billion riyals, compared to 2.61 billion riyals in the same quarter of the previous year, an increase of 24.2 percent.

First Saudi Bank’s net profit also increased by 18 percent compared to the second quarter of 2023.

The statement showed that Alawwal Bank’s net profit during the 9-month period amounted to 5.14 billion riyals (about 1.4 billion dollars), compared to 3.59 billion riyals in the same period of the previous year, a growth of 43 percent.

Earnings per share in the current period reached 2.5 riyals, compared to 1.75 riyals in the same period last year.

The bank attributed the increase in net profits in the third quarter on an annual basis to: