The Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, and the Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Mattar Al Tayer, held a coordination meeting, during which they discussed strengthening cooperation and coordination in joint work areas related to traffic safety, achieving strategic performance indicators and the objectives of the traffic safety strategy for the emirate Dubai, and the technical connection to traffic safety systems, at the Dubai Police Officers Club in Al Jaddaf.

During the meeting, the attendees were briefed on the results of the joint seizure campaign regarding the non-compliance of cyclists and electric scooters with the technical requirements that must be met by the bike, in addition to the cyclist’s commitment, based on Executive Council Resolution No. (13) of 2022, regarding regulating the use of bicycles in the emirate, which aims to Supporting efforts to transform Dubai into a bike-friendly city, shifting towards sustainable, less polluting transportation, and encouraging residents and visitors to use alternative means of transportation. As a result of the joint seizure campaign, 4,874 bicycles were seized during nine months of this year and during 2021, with 2,550 bicycles during nine months of this year, and 2,324 during the year 2021.

The attendees also listened to a brief about the Thukher Club for Senior Citizens, the time plan for receiving the project, and the drone system as a respondent to criminal and traffic reports through the “drone box” stations, where the drone can move to the place of the event directly by controlling it from the room Command and control, and it is considered one of the future projects that artificial intelligence will be introduced to, and it can be used in many events and activities.

Dubai Police also reviewed the “Oyoon” project, which specializes in surveillance systems with cameras with smart technologies within an integrated security system, in cooperation with a number of partners in the private sector, with the support and participation of relevant government departments and institutions; With the aim of enhancing the capabilities of the competent authorities to deal efficiently, effectively and professionally with everything related to the security of the individual and society.

The two sides discussed a mechanism for introducing new driver’s licenses holders to use the “reporting minor traffic accidents” service, through the Dubai Police smart application, to enable them to report accidents on their own without the need for a police car, which contributes to preventing traffic jams and not getting lost. They take their time, by entering the driver’s service to report minor traffic accidents, pressing the “Report an Accident” button, then entering the required data such as the vehicle data and the driver’s license number for both parties to the accident, photographing the two cars, and then waiting for a report via e-mail to be sent to insurance companies.

The meeting also reviewed the developments in organizing the delivery activity, awareness programs for delivery bike drivers, the risks of speeding and wrong behaviors in driving, and intensifying traffic control for delivery drivers to reduce wrong behavior and enhance compliance with traffic laws and regulations.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, stressed the authority’s keenness to intensify its efforts to enhance sustainability in the field of roads and transport, in order to reach global leadership in easy and sustainable mobility, in line with the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, as well as alignment with global trends. Such as the sustainable development goals within the United Nations 2030 Agenda, and the keenness to implement the traffic safety strategy for the Emirate of Dubai, and its vision (zero deaths), to make Dubai the best in the world in the field of traffic safety, and to organize the work of the delivery sector, in a way that supports its growth within an environment that considers safety and security, Raising the level of traffic safety for cyclists and road users, and achieving the interests of all relevant parties.

