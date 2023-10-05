The former vice president of the Valencian Generalitat Mónica Oltra, when she went to testify in the Valencia courts for the management of her ex-husband’s abuse case, on December 28, 2022. Monica Torres

The Court of Instruction Number 15 of Valencia has lifted the secrecy of the summary of the second of the separate pieces opened to investigate the emails that the collaborators of the former Valencian vice president Mónica Oltra could have exchanged in the Ministry of Equality regarding the case of sexual abuse of a 14-year-old minor under guardianship for whom her ex-husband, Luis R. Icardi, was sentenced in 2019 to five years in prison. The judge investigates whether there was an attempt by Oltra and her team to maneuver to hide or minimize the case following a complaint filed by the Gobierna-T association, chaired by former Vox leader Cristina Seguí. After her accusation in this case, the leader of Compromís resigned in June 2022.

The police detail in the summary, to which EL PAÍS has had access, that “three agents have filtered and analyzed more than 48,000 emails.” There is no evidence that, at least in the emails analyzed (there are 15 people investigated, including officials and trusted positions), there is evidence of collusion or the existence of guidelines to allegedly influence or prepare a report in order to discredit the testimony of the victim, after the date of August 4 on which Oltra found out about the case when she received a judicial notification at her home, as the former vice president has reiterated, also in court. In the box corresponding to Oltra’s emails, the police indicate “negative, no emails related to the case”, as this newspaper has been able to verify.

The specialists of the Technical Operational Group of the Judicial Police detected 48 emails related to the case of the director of the private center, agreed with the Generalitat, where the events took place. They are communications to address the issue. And also five emails from Oltra’s former chief of staff, Miquel Real, asking for information about the case.

The analysis of the emails would confirm the version that Oltra has defended. However, the police point out in the summary that “it is impossible to determine whether or not there were more emails apart from those that have been analyzed and that were deleted at the time or in the more than six years that have passed since the reported events.”

Last June the content of another separate piece on which the secrecy of the summary had been decreed was known. In the analysis of the emails prior to August 4, the police found no evidence that the former vice president addressed the issue of the abused minor until the Prosecutor’s Office informed them that she had opened proceedings. This was witnessed by the police in a report dated May 10 and sent to the court, in which they stated that there are only emails referring to the case from August 8, 2017, when the department opened an information file after learning that there had been investigation underway judicial.

Furthermore, the Prosecutor’s Office has rejected the prosecution’s request to request the full interview that Mónica Oltra gave to the program Saved, of La Sexta, due to lack of relevance. The Supreme Court must rule on the appeal filed by Icardi, Oltra’s ex-husband, regarding his conviction.

The former vice president and her lawyer had requested the lifting of the secrecy of the summary of the pieces and have criticized the delay and expansion of the investigation. Furthermore, Oltra, who withdrew from political life, and Compromís have repeatedly denounced persecution by the extreme right against her using justice (a case of lawfare). The victim herself, now of legal age, was joined in Seguí’s accusation, represented by a well-known lawyer and leader of the ultra España 2000 party, José Luis Roberto.